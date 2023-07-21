Update:
POLICE have launched an investigation after a woman was trapped in a car after a collision in Taminda.
Emergency services were called to Jewry Street at about 1:15pm on Friday following reports a Commodore utility and a Hilux dual cab had collided.
NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene to find a female passenger aged in her 20s trapped in the Hilux.
She was taken to Tamworth hospital with minor injuries.
The male driver of the Hilux, and another female passenger - both aged in their 20s - were treated at the scene.
The driver of the Commodore - a man in his 40s - was not injured.
Oxley police cordoned off the area, and closed Jewry Street in both directions for several hours.
The road has since reopened, and investigations into exactly what happened are continuing.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
