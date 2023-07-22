Gunnedah journalist Marie Hobson has been announced the Tamworth electorate's Local Woman of the Year, in acknowledgement of her work to highlight the rich history and proud community in which she was born.
Mrs Hobson has worked at the Gunnedah Times since it was established in 2020, clocking up about 15 hours every week as a journalist there these days.
Prior to that, she worked at the Namoi Valley Independent for about 20 years to 2014.
Making the announcement, Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said Mrs Hobson had a long association with the Gunnedah Swimming Club, having given countless local boys and girls the precious skill of knowing how to swim.
Mrs Hobson's time as president and secretary of the Gunnedah Historical Society had refocused the community's community's interest in its history, while her membership of the local View Club had seen her drawn to the advancement of women in the Gunnedah community.
Mrs Hobson continues her volunteer work at the Gunnedah and District Historical Society, and St Joseph's Parish, and she has served on various boards, including St Xavier's Primary School and St Mary's College.
Mr Anderson described Mrs Hobson as "a charitable and unselfish person".
"Marie has always been interested in the lives of people, always putting others ahead of herself," he said.
News of Mrs Hobson's award came in the wake of her husband, Glen's sudden death
"I'm just counting my blessings," Mrs Hobson said of her husband's recent passing.
"Because although it was a shock, he never would have wanted to be in a nursing home."
Mr Hobson died in the palliative unit of Tamworth hospital on June 25, aged just 77, only five days after suffering a stroke in his Gunnedah home while watching his favourite Netflix show 'Call the Midwife'.
"He loved that show, but he used to cry all the way through it because of what women had to put up with," Mrs Hobson said.
Mrs Hobson had heard him coughing the night he had a stroke, but thought he was choking on the icy-pole he was eating.
"When I came in to see him, he said he wasn't choking," she said.
"Then I realised he couldn't move his right side, so I phoned the ambulance and they were there straight away."
Mrs Hobson said the doctors told her he would only have five to seven days to live.
"We knew he wasn't going to survive," Mrs Hobson said.
Mrs Hobson said the death of her husband was such a shock because he was fit and "he used to walk to the top of the local lookout every morning".
"But he had a cerebral haemorrhage which brought on the stroke. And there's no control over that," she said.
In a poignant twist, Mrs Hobson was handed the Local Woman of the Year award by Mr Anderson on July 13.
"It's all quite surreal still," she said.
"My husband knew about the award because Kevin phoned me in February and asked me if I would accept his nomination.
"Glen said at the time the award was 'so well deserved', and he just had a big smile on his face."
Mr Hobson is survived by his wife Marie, brother Barry Hobson, and four children Todd Hobson, Justin Hobson, Shannon Ramadge, Samantha Hillier, and his 11 grandchildren.
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
