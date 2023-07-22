The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Woman of Year 'a charitable and unselfish person'

RG
By Rachel Gray
July 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marie and Glen Hobson, centre, surrounded by all 21 members of their family, including sons and sons-in-law, daughters and daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Picture supplied
Marie and Glen Hobson, centre, surrounded by all 21 members of their family, including sons and sons-in-law, daughters and daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Picture supplied

Gunnedah journalist Marie Hobson has been announced the Tamworth electorate's Local Woman of the Year, in acknowledgement of her work to highlight the rich history and proud community in which she was born.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.