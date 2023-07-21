A MAN has admitted to stealing almost $40,000 from an elderly family member with dementia.
Joshua Edward Picton fronted Tamworth Local Court where he pleaded guilty to transferring thousands of dollars out of the family member's bank account to help pay off a series of debts.
Court documents reveal the 36-year-old made $39,710 worth of fraudulent transfers from a relative living in an aged care home into his own bank account across a two year period.
Picton had access to the account to help the relative withdraw their pension and do fortnightly shopping.
READ ALSO:
The 36-year-old was aware he was only to use the debit card for this purpose, and was only to make transactions while the relative was present.
According to police facts, during the time of the transfers Picton told another member of the family that the elderly relative had been withdrawing more money than usual.
The family member thought this was unusual and requested to see bank statements - to which Picton was not forthcoming.
The family member obtained the bank statements and noticed a number of unusual transactions and questionable purchases including lottery tickets, and car services.
The transfers were reported to police who were unable to find a single instance where money transferred to Picton was followed by a cash withdrawal for the relative's fortnightly groceries.
Police viewed Picton's bank account and found a number of debts owing to a series of companies and authorities, including Revenue NSW, Cash Converters, and Cash Train.
Picton was questioned by police and charged with one count of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage, or causing disadvantage by deception.
In court, Magistrate Julie Soars ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared due to the "large amount" of money involved.
The matter will return to court in September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.