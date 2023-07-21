The development company behind the proposed Strathmore Quarry on the outskirts of Tamworth, Oats Pty Limited, is ready to work with residents to address any concerns.
"We've tried to keep the residents informed and we've made no secret of anything," manager of Oats Pty Limited, Scott Waters said.
"The initial notification, I personally delivered 60 letters to the mail boxes that were in a 750 metre radius of any operational part of the project. Most of those were in Kingswood.
"The proposal was also put on the Kingswood 4320 Facebook page on the same day, to make as many residents as we could aware."
Kingswood residents recently expressed concerns about the proposed project, and have scheduled a community meeting for this Saturday, July 22.
Some of the concerns residents have expressed to the Leader include noise, water usage, and dust and pollution.
The Queensland-based company is proposing the Strathmore Quarry for a hill adjacent to the existing Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) quarry and railway quarry, along Spains Lane.
A development application has not been submitted to Tamworth Regional Council.
"We are currently in the stage of research to see if the quarry is even a possibility. We're seeing if the quarry is viable and sustainable, and can co-exist. At present it is purely an idea," he said.
The company held a community meeting recently to discuss the project with locals.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
