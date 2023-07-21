The Northern Daily Leader
Oats Pty Limited say they've tried to keep residents informed

RC
By Rachel Clark
July 22 2023 - 9:00am
The Strathmore Quarry is proposed to be located on Spains Lane, adjacent to the existing Tamworth council quarry. Picture by Peter Hardin
The Strathmore Quarry is proposed to be located on Spains Lane, adjacent to the existing Tamworth council quarry. Picture by Peter Hardin

The development company behind the proposed Strathmore Quarry on the outskirts of Tamworth, Oats Pty Limited, is ready to work with residents to address any concerns.

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

