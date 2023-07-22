We live in a region sustained by the agriculture industry.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 6.9 per cent of people in the Tamworth region are directly employed in agriculture, well above the state average of 2.1 per cent.
We also know there are thousands of locals who are employed in our associated industries of manufacturing, meat processing, retail, insurance, banking, and more.
Farming will continue to play a huge role in our local economy which is why we need to do everything we can to support our farmers, and that includes highlighting and working to better safety in the industry as part of Farm Safety week this week.
According to Farmsafe Australia's Safer Farms Report 2023, in the six months between January 1 and June 30, 2023, there were 77 injuries and 19 deaths on Australian farms.
Of these injuries and deaths, a significant portion come from incidents on tractors and quad bikes.
In my time as the minister responsible for SafeWork, I was proud to work to improve safety on farms.
I know quad bikes are a regular part of farming lives and the lives of our communities. They're a necessity which is why it's so important we treat them as the hazardous machines they are.
To help farmers improve safety on their farms, I worked hard to make available rebates and training under the former government's Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program.
This program offered rebates of up to $2000 towards a new side-by-side vehicle (SSV), $600 for operator protection devices (OPDs) on quad bikes, $500 for drones, and $90 towards helmets.
We also embarked on a widespread safety education campaign which led to the purchase of more than 2500 new SSVs and 960 OPDs.
The former government was successful in rolling out more than $10 million worth of rebates which I know saved lives by getting farmers off quads and into safer vehicles, and giving them an opportunity to manage their farms from the air with drones.
That's why it's so shocking to discover during Farm Safety Week for 2023 that Labor has made the decision not to renew the program beyond June 30.
That is despite seven people losing their lives on quad bikes in 2023 so far.
This decision is nothing short of neglectful of the government's responsibility to farmers in NSW, and I am calling on the government to get this program back on the agenda and urgently address the issue of quad bike safety in NSW.
