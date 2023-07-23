The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Homeless support with CWA donation of sleeping bags

By Heath Forsyth
July 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Armidale St Louise Conference of St Vincent de Paul has received a donation from the Armidale branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.