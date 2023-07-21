Two prodigious rugby league talents - brothers who blazed a similar path - are set to collide.
With the finals looming and much at stake, Ethan Parry's Roosters and Cody Parry's Magpies will clash at Kootingal on Saturday afternoon.
Their paths have intersected after Cody, 19, returned to Tamworth after playing SG Ball Cup for Parramatta in 2023 - lighting up the competition with a glut of tries on the wing before abruptly disappearing from the Eels' lineup on the eve of the finals.
Fellow speedster Ethan, 24, who played two NRL games for the Eels after starring in the club's 2017 SG Ball grand final win, linked with the Roosters in 2021 when personal issues precipitated the end of his Parra tenure mid-season in 2020.
Read more:
The brothers tangled in May 2023 when the Magpies edged the Roosters 30-26 at Werris Creek.
"Hopefully Cody doesn't come too close to me," Ethan said of the looming contest.
Ethan said Cody wanted to "get back into footy" at a higher level. "I'm just not sure where, or how, or whatnot," he added.
"They ended up stuffing him around a little bit, I think," he said of Cody and the Eels.
"I'm not too sure of the details as to why he didn't get selected and stuff. But yeah, he was always planning on coming home after the season finished there with Parra.
"So now that he's back home, I think he's in a good head space now, being back around family and friends and playing good footy with a bunch of good blokes down there at Werris Creek."
The Parrys hail from the Creek.
As for himself, Ethan said he had found his feet at centre, and expected Cody to play on the wing this weekend.
Magpies chairman Jason Leonard said Cody was "going good". "Certainly, his best footy is in front of him," he added.
With two rounds remaining before the finals, fifth-placed Kootingal-Moonbi are one point behind fourth-placed Werris Creek.
The brothers' sister Jenarli, 20, will be at Saturday's game.
"Both of the boys make me so proud," she said. "And to be able to support them with their footy is always a great feeling because this is all we knew as kids."
The Leader reached out to Cody for a comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.