Rizalie Ongley said she opened Shapes Salon to help ease pressure on those whose household budgets have been cut back due to cost of living increases.
The hair salon at 11 White Street, opposite Coles, in Tamworth opened on July 8, and will be taking walk-in appointments only.
It follows the closure of Traci's Cutting Edge salon, which shut up shop on June 25.
There will be one hairdresser, Hayley Graham, on site, offering $15 buzz cuts and trims for children and men, and $25 for women who are wanting a quick cut too.
"It's been busy and consistent. And I've had lots of positive reviews so that's a good thing," Ms Graham said shortly after her start-date at the salon on July 8.
Mrs Ongley brings the name Shapes Salon from the two businesses she owned in her home country of the Philippines, and Papua New Guinea where she lived for a couple of years.
"I think Shapes is a unique name that just makes your hair look pretty," Mrs Ongley said.
Mrs Ongley currently works full time in an aged care facility in Moonbi, but said she is seriously thinking about undertaking a hairdressing apprenticeship at the youthful age of 50-ish.
The Shapes Salon owner moved to Australia in 2015, following the love of her life Australian-born Raymond Ongley, who she married in a traditional Catholic Church ceremony in the Philippines.
The salon's doors are open Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm and on Saturday from 9am to 2pm. The salon is closed Sunday and Monday.
