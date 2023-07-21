The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Garry Semms is off to tag World Cup in Ireland

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 21 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry Semms is in a chipper mood at Bicentennial Park in Tamworth on Thursday, July 20. Picture by Mark Bode
Garry Semms is in a chipper mood at Bicentennial Park in Tamworth on Thursday, July 20. Picture by Mark Bode

It was hard to tell what Garry Semms was basking in more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.