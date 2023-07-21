It was hard to tell what Garry Semms was basking in more.
An idyllic July afternoon at Anzac Park was certainly appealing.
So too was the reason for the 66-year-old being there: his upcoming participation in the tag World Cup in Limerick, Ireland, as a referees assessor and coach.
And then there was the revelation that he and his wife, Kay, would use the World Cup to launch a six-week holiday of Great Britain and Ireland - a first for them.
But trumping all three, you felt, was his retirement.
Seven years after farewelling the workforce, Tamworth Rail Station's former long-serving station master was aglow with the unmistakable hue of golden-years contentment.
Retirement, he father of two said, was "awesome - most of the time".
"It certainly has," he said of retirement living up to his expectations. "I was ready to retire. More than happy."
Doing work around the homes of his children and playing golf occupied much of his time.
"So the idea is: you don't have to go to work, but you've got other jobs to go to instead," he said.
The fit-looking grandfather grew up in Redfern in Sydney. He met Kay in the capital.
His work in the railway brought the family to this region some 30 years ago. "I'm still not a local," he said.
Tamworth had been the source of his fondest memories, said Semms, who began playing oztag almost 30 years ago and then started refereeing the sport before coming a referees coach.
We were gonna do the normal holiday stuff, but COVID certainly slowed everybody up.
In 2015, the former Group 4 whistleblower was elevated to coach at an international level in oztag.
After the World Cup, which runs from August 2-5 at the University of Limerick, Semms and his wife will travel to London before popping over to Paris for lunch.
They will then go on a 22-day Insight tour of the UK and Ireland. Their only previous overseas trip was to New Zealand.
"We were gonna do the normal holiday stuff, but COVID certainly slowed everybody up," Semms said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
