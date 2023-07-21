A MAN was caught drunk, speeding, and swerving onto the wrong side of the road of a major highway near Tamworth.
Steven Michael Spear had downed three cans of rum and coke before driving almost 50 kilometres above the speed limit on the New England Highway at Gowrie - about 30 minutes from Tamworth.
The 43-year-old was driving along the highway from Wingen on April 6 when a passerby called police to notify them of Spear's dangerous driving.
The caller told police he was driving on the wrong side of the road at an excessive speed.
At about 3pm, highway patrol officers homed in on Spear and clocked the Tamworth man driving at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.
Officers flagged down the vehicle and noticed the 43-year-old had glazy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelt of alcohol.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.118 - more than double the legal limit.
Spear told police he had downed three cans of Captain Morgan and Cola two hours before he was pulled over.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said the Tamworth man was on a good behaviour order at the time of the drink driving, which required him to keep away from alcohol.
"He put a lot of people at risk," she said.
"He posed a real danger not only to himself, but members of the community."
His Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry said the 43-year-old had shown "genuine remorse" for his actions, had been abstaining from alcohol and was now participating in a number of community groups.
She said Spear had turned to drugs and alcohol to self medicate, but now realises that's "not an appropriate way to deal with his struggles".
"He's made active steps in terms of rehabilitation."
Magistrate Julie Soars told Spear he needed to get on top of any alcohol issues.
"It's a reasonably high reading," she said.
"Only in the last week have we had two people killed on the roads in two days."
She agreed to disqualify Spear from driving for three months - the minimum requirement - to help encourage his rehabilitation and employment.
The 43-year-old was ordered to be of good behaviour for 12 months, complete 60 hours of community service, and have an interlock fitted to his vehicle for 12 months.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
