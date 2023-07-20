Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders is calling on the government to start helping farmers prepare for drought with signs one is on the horizon already beginning to appear.
"As I travel around the state, to places like Rouchel between Scone and Muswellbrook, the insidious signs of drought are already starting to appear, and the locals there tell me they are already in drought," Mr Saunders said.
"The government needs to start thinking about what it will actually do to get people through."
He said the NSW government committing funding to the Farm Innovation Fund will help farmers "future proof" their properties ahead of a potentially "catastrophic" drought season.
"I am challenging the Labor Party to follow the NSW Liberal and Nationals commitment to add another $1 billion to this great initiative, that we know is making a real and tangible difference," he said.
READ ALSO:
The Farm Innovation Fund is a long term, low interest loan scheme allowing farmers to build infrastructure to improve their farm's productivity, water efficiency and environmental sustainability.
Mr Saunders' comments came as part of an address to the NSW Farmers Conference on Wednesday, July 19.
Speaking at the conference, the Member for Dubbo welcomed the government's announcement of support for the varroa mite response but said more needs to be done.
Last week, the Department of Primary Industries announced the bee-killing parasite had been detected on a property in Gumble, west of Molong, putting central west beekeepers on notice.
"Under the current agreement we set up last year, there's support for beekeepers - both recreational and commercial - but what we're hearing about now is the need for some more specific support for the horticultural sector which is being severely impacted", Mr Saunders said.
"Some growers across the state are struggling because they can't pollinate their crops and I'm hoping the new Agriculture Minister can find a meaningful solution for them."
Mr Saunders also welcomed the state government's commitment to funding the next stage of the transition to electronic identification (eID) for sheep and managed goats.
"Twelve months ago, we recognised there was a weakness in our biosecurity armour and that this will be a game changer in the face of a dangerous threat like Foot and Mouth Disease", he said.
"We started having tough conversations with industry in NSW on an appropriate timeline and around what funding would be needed, because we wanted to make sure we got it right.
"I welcome the funding package, but more needs to be done to ensure the Commonwealth follows through on its commitment to upgrade the NLIS database and ensure the new tags are affordable for farmers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.