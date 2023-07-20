The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Taylor Jane O'Bryan disqualified from driving in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 21 2023 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Jane O'Bryan was stopped by police after leaving the car park of the Southgate Inn. Picture by Peter Hardin
Taylor Jane O'Bryan was stopped by police after leaving the car park of the Southgate Inn. Picture by Peter Hardin

A WOMAN has been caught drunk behind the wheel immediately after pulling out of the car park of a Tamworth pub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.