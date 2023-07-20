A WOMAN has been caught drunk behind the wheel immediately after pulling out of the car park of a Tamworth pub.
Taylor Jane O'Bryan was driving out of the car park of the Southgate Inn, in South Tamworth, and had turned onto Kathleen Street when she was pulled over by the police.
The 22-year-old was stopped for a random breath test when she returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.156 - more than three times the legal limit.
In court, her Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry said it was nothing about the Kootingal woman's manner of driving that brought her to the attention of police, and the offence was "out of character".
"She demonstrates remorse to that behaviour," she said
Ms Cherry said O'Bryan had been drinking as part of a family event on May 2.
The 22-year-old was pulled over just metres from the pub at about 7:39pm.
Her licence was suspended on the spot.
Ms Cherry handed up two character references, and asked the court to consider the minimum disqualification period to help get O'Bryan back on the road.
She said the 22-year-old had also completed the traffic offenders program.
Magistrate Julie Soars said O'Bryan needed to understand how different people metabolise alcohol differently.
"It's a wake up call," she said.
Due to her prior good behaviour, and in a bid to encourage her employment Ms Soars disqualified the 22-year-old from driving for six months.
She was ordered to pay a $500 fine, and will be required to have an interlock for two years once she's back behind the wheel.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
