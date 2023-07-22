HEEMSKERK'S Nursery is carefully cultivating radiata pine Christmas trees, but the sprouting plants won't be quite ready to shine this December.
Retail nursery assistant Ben Chapman said although the trees grew quickly compared to other pines, it would still take longer than a few months before they were ready to adorn seasonally decorated living rooms.
"If you're thinking about buying one for Christmas this year, it's probably not the tree," he said.
The nursery changed hands to new owners Joblink Plus at the end of 2022 as part of the employment service's plans to grow into social enterprise.
The long term plan is to introduce more training at the site, and provide an opportunity for horticulture skills to bloom in the community.
Qualified horticulturist and Heemskerk's retail nursery assistant Belinda Taylor said the handover had been smooth, and a significant change was that training was taking place in the nursery provided by the nursery team leader.
"I think the really nice thing is that the trainees can come out of the classroom, into the nursery and apply the skills that they're learning in a real situation, in a real functioning nursery," she said.
Trainees learn general maintenance, planning ahead from a stock point of view, and understanding clientele and what's going to sell.
Mr Chapman, who completed a Certificate III in Horticulture through Joblink Plus, said snow maidens, petunias and potted colour seedlings were popular during the winter months.
Despite giving up the reins to the business, Peter Heemskerk still lends a hand two to three days a week.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
