It was a Sydney experience that for once agreed with Ethan Parry.
The city was the source of some of the former Parramatta winger's highest highs, but also some of his lowest lows.
When the Eels recently played the Warriors at CommBank Stadium, Parry was gifted with another special Sydney moment.
The Tamworth-based ex-NRL player was part of a guard of honour featuring Indigenous former Eels. Part of NAIDOC Week, the guard of honour was formed for the start of the match.
"It was sad to watch Parra lose, but it was good to get down there around a few of my mates that I hadn't seen in a long time," Parry said, adding that he also enjoyed being in the company of some of the club's Indigenous Old Boys.
Parry's NRL debut was marked by a spectacular try for Parra in July 2019, before he abruptly departed the club and the NRL almost a year later. This year, he admitted to struggling with personal demons when at Parra.
Accompanying the former Oxley High student to Sydney this month was his longtime partner, Alanah McBean.
"That's the first trip I've done to Sydney where I haven't had to rush around and stuff," Parry said.
"And so I took Alanah out to a few of my favourite food places, fast food places. Took her to a few of my secret beaches - a nice little Sunday with her on the coast. So it was good."
Parry will line up at centre when his fifth-placed Roosters meet the fourth-placed Magpies in a crucial clash at Kootingal on Saturday, July 21.
The former Australian Schoolboy covets a return to the NRL, and has said he would like to taste either NSW Cup or Hostplus Cup action next season.
"Still trying to hope for something for next year and work towards it with the rest of the year with Kooty, and just see where it gets me," he said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
