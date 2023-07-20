TICKETS are selling faster than you can say "Hi Ken" as 'Barbiemania' takes hold of Tamworth.
Movie buffs were strapping on their roller blades, and dusting off their best pink outfits to celebrate 'Barbie Day' - the 24-hour period more commonly known as Thursday, July 20.
Tamworth's Forum 6 Cinema manager Grant Lee, who changed his name to Ken for the historic day, said multiple screenings for the new live action Barbie movie had already sold out, forcing the cinema to add extra shows.
"There's just been so much hype for Barbie, it's going off everywhere you look," he said.
The new movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling premiered in Tamworth on Thursday morning, with cinema staff donning pink shirts and name tags displaying either 'Ken' or 'Barbie'.
To get people embracing their 'Kenergy' in the opening week, Mr Lee said the cinema was offering special edition Barbie themed choc tops, and encouraging movie-goers to snap a selfie in front of the balloon wall.
He said he's hoping to see people turn up with a splash of pink.
"It gives it a bit of energy and a bit of atmosphere," Mr Lee said.
Mr Lee said the cinema hadn't seen a reaction and hype around a movie to this scale since Top Gun: Maverick came out in 2022.
Kathryn O'Sullivan was one of the first people in line to see the premiere screening of Barbie in Tamworth on Thursday morning.
The high school teacher, who has Thursdays off work, said she "couldn't resist" coming along to see the "iconic" movie.
I've been a Barbie lover my whole life," she said.
"I still have the original one with my name written in big thick texter on the leg so she didn't get lost at school."
If you're like Ms O'Sullivan and can't wait to see the live action film, the best advice is to book ahead, and purchase your ticket online
Mr Lee said staff were expecting a huge opening week at the cinema, especially with Oppenheimer - a true story about the development of the atomic bomb - also premiering on Thursday.
And, he is expecting a lot of people will take up the chance of a double screening and see the two films back-to-back.
Mr Lee also weighed in on the debate that's been dividing movie fans - which film to watch first?
"Oppenheimer first, then you've got something lighthearted to end with," he said.
Tickets can be purchased on the Forum 6 Cinema website or in person.
