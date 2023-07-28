6 beds | 2 bath | 5 car
An extraordinary family home situated in the highly sought-after location of Forest Hills in Moore Creek.
This magnificent property, offering six bedrooms, has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of a modern family.
Set on an impressive 4108m2 (approx.) block, this residence showcases a sprawling 10-meter saltwater pool and a spacious 16x7 metre shed with 3 phase power, making it the ultimate haven for entertaining and relaxation.
It features an impressive master bedroom, complete with a walk-in robe, ensuite with separate shower and spa bath, and stunning western views for ultimate tranquillity.
The additional five bedrooms, located on the opposite side of the home, provide ample space for the entire family.
The heart of this home lies within the expansive kitchen, boasting modern appliances and a spacious island bench, ideal for culinary endeavours and cherished family moments.
The open plan living and dining area is perfect for entertaining, while a formal dining room, separate lounge or cinema room and an additional living space designed to cater to large gatherings and diverse needs.
Designed for year-round comfort, this home features a large ducted reverse cycle air conditioning system and a 10kw solar panel system, ensuring both comfort and energy efficiency.
Step outside into the impressive backyard with gentle undulations, where you can enjoy the delightful pool and admire the well-established gardens.
The large shed has power and provides ample space accommodating all tools and equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.