Helping local families through difficult times Advertising Feature

Paul Brooks and Peter Burke from Burke & Douglas Funerals can help you through your time of mourning. Picture Supplied

The funeral industry plays a crucial role in providing comfort and support to friends and families during times of loss and mourning.



The death of a loved one, especially when it's unexpected, is an intensely emotional experience for all concerned. It's an event that few of us plan for, and when the time arrives to say farewell, we entrust our departed to the care of a funeral director.

In 2019, Tamworth's two oldest funeral homes merged to create Burke & Douglas Funerals, and it's very much a story of two families. Peter Burke's family started one of the businesses in 1986, and then Paul Brooks' family bought the business in 2001.



Family care is still very much at the heart of Burke & Douglas Funerals and these two men form the management team, continuing the tradition.

Peter conducted the very first transfer for his parent's business in 1986 when Hal and Shirley were unavailable, while. Paul Brooks' initiation into the family business came at the age of 12, when his father asked him to help with a transfer of a deceased person, unbeknown to his mother at the time.

I look at it as an honour to look after that person, to look after them the way you expect to be looked after. - Paul Brooks, Burke & Douglas Funerals

Ten years after leaving home and working in coal mines, Paul returned to the family business and has been General Manager for the last nine years.



Peter also worked outside the funeral industry for many years, but was drawn to return by the satisfaction he gains from helping families in their time of need.

The Burke & Douglas team meet with people daily who are grieving, and Paul said those people are often exhausted, especially if they've been caring for the deceased prior to their passing.

"We understand we are a small part of the grieving process," he said. "Our aim is to put people on the road to a better place, sooner, by giving them a good experience in the farewell of their loved one."

In regional and rural areas with towns like Tamworth, it's inevitable that the local Funeral Director will at some point be looking after someone they know. It's happened to Paul often. "I look at it as an honour to look after that person, to look after them the way you expect to be looked after.

