One of the great experiences of Jessica and Jordan Graf's lives has been parlayed into what will be an unforgettable moment for their whole family.
The Tamworth familial five-piece will soon leave for the oztag World Cup in Ireland, where Jessica and Jordan will represent Australia.
The trip will also double as a brief but, no doubt, evocative sojourn in the Emerald Isle.
For the couple's three children - Xavier, 11, Jax, 10, and Alexia, 7 - it will not only be their first overseas adventure but their first time on a plane.
"It will be a great experience," Jessica said, adding: "It's gonna be a really nice family holiday, as well as representing the respective sides."
The four-day World Cup starts at the University of Limerick on August 2, with the Grafs doing a few days of sightseeing in Dublin before the event begins.
They will stay in Ireland for a week after the World Cup finishes.
"We're gonna do the bottom half of the island on the way back around to Dublin from Limerick," Jessica said.
"Lots and lots of players are going over there from all over the world," she added. "So it will be amazing to get to know everyone a little bit better."
Jessica will play for the Australian Indigenous over-30 side, while Jordan will line up for the Australian over-30 outfit. They represented those sides at last year's World Cup in Coffs Harbour.
Jessica is one of the two non-Indigenous players permitted to be selected in the Indigenous team. She only learned of her selection three weeks ago.
"Just amazing that they've asked me to come back again for a second year in a row," she said, adding: "These girls are amazing. Can't wait to get out and run around with them again."
Jessica said she and Jordan were "over the moon for the opportunity to represent the country".
"Hopefully we make enough of an impact to keep our spots," Jordan said.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
