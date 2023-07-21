It's all-aboard for the Barraba Playhouse Hotel as locals in the quiet village come together to perform an experimental reading of the play, The Ghost Train.
The performers will take to the Playhouse Hotel theatre stage on Sunday night, 23 July.
The Ghost Train is a 1920's noir thriller, written by Arnold Ridley, with a intriguing story that follows a group of travellers who become stranded at a remote train station, when suddenly things start to go wrong.
Playhouse Hotel owner and actor Andrew Sharp said every person in the close knit community was pulling together to host this reading.
"We've already had three primarily rehearsals, they were more primarily discussions with two or three of the actors and then over the next few days we'll begin the full rehearsals," he said.
The inspiration for the play reading came after Mr Sharp directed a performance of The Importance of Being Ernst with the Tamworth troupe, You'll Miss the Tide Productions.
"They were all Tamworth performers and were absolutely amazing to work with," he said.
The Barraba hotelier is no stranger to the spotlight as Mr Sharp performed and directed numerous productions in both London and Australia throughout the late 1970s to the early 1990s.
Mr Sharp said the best part of the process was seeing his fellow Barraba actors discover the joys of theatre.
"There is two parts to it; there is the creation of the character and the performance of the character. Working with seasoned actors they are quite comfortable and ready with a range of emotions," he said.
"Working with people who have never done this before, the whole process of them coming to discover they can do this is amazing. We are helping them express themselves like how they've never done before."
This is only the beginning, Mr Sharp said, as he hopes to host more play readings in the future.
The performance will take place in the Barraba Playhouse Hotel theatre at 2pm, on Sunday, July 23.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
