Growing up in the country, Cody Byrne quickly realised that blokes don't often talk about their feelings.
The hard-nosed, take-it-on-the-chin mentality toward life's trials and tribulations has long been hardwired into rural Australian communities, but it has taken a toll.
According to statistics from the National Rural Health Alliance, while rates of mental illness remain largely the same across the country, incidents of self harm and suicide increase with remoteness.
This is particularly true among young men in rural areas aged between 15 and 29, who are almost twice as likely to take their own lives as those in major cities.
"I don't think mental health is talked about as much as it should be," the Dungowan Cowboys vice captain and hooker said.
"You never know, around the club, who's going through stuff. Especially with men, they keep it quiet and don't really talk."
With that in mind, Byrne approached the Cowboys committee earlier this year, and floated the idea of supporting mental health organisations on their annual Charity Day.
The club was fully supportive, and after several months of organising, will raise money for Beyond Blue and headspace in their round against North Tamworth this weekend.
From around the time the season began, Byrne and a handful of mates took it upon themselves to organise the event, during which the players will wear custom jerseys. After Saturday's matches, they will be auctioned off, along with a number of other items such as several signed NRL jerseys, a Queensland Maroons jersey, and a cricket ball signed by Nathan Lyon.
Having gone to so much effort to pull together the event, Byrne admitted that mental health is a cause that is close to his own heart.
"I've had loved ones and friends around me that have gone through it," he said.
"It's affected me personally, back in my younger years. That's what makes me want to get on with it, because I know it's such a big thing that people don't really talk about.
"I don't know anyone at the club that's struggling, but maybe if I do this round, they might feel a bit more open to talk to someone."
And while Byrne and the club are fully committed to the cause, they have not forgotten that a critical first grade clash against the Bears awaits.
The winner of Saturday's game will take a big step towards cementing a place inside the top two on the ladder, and both Dungowan and North Tamworth are coming off big wins over Moree and Werris Creek respectively.
"We can't wait," Byrne said.
"Everyone's keen, and we know it's a must-win game. We can't drop a game. If we drop a game, we risk missing finals."
