MATTHEW Barrett has been hearing his name dropped left, right and centre since Australian Idol announced it's searching for talent in Tamworth.
But the young musician was a bit hesitant at first, after being scouted for an audition during the previous season, and getting bumped in the second round.
The iconic singing competition show is focusing its recruiting efforts away from capital cities, to encourage people to apply who may think opportunities like this are not realistic for them, executive producer Joel McCormack said.
Considering the show is casting a net specifically in Tamworth, Matthew is keen to give it another shot.
"I think it'd be an awesome experience to actually get up and be able to do that," he said.
"It is a big opportunity, especially to get your name out there and show the world what you have."
Country musician James Johnston, who took home two Golden Guitars at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival, placed third in the seventh season of Australian Idol. Matthew said the artist was one of the reasons he auditioned for the show.
Another young Tamworth musician weighing up whether to audition is Lawson Thompson, who graduated The Academy junior course this month along with Matthew.
The idea of putting his skills out there draws him towards taking the leap, and he said targeting Tamworth gives more opportunities to local people.
"I reckon there'd be some hidden away treasures around town," he said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
