A two-week job turns into a career spanning 50 years in one building

By Emma Downey
July 28 2023 - 6:30pm
Rodney Marshall marked 50 years working in the same building at 52 Barnes Street - the former Egg Marketing Board building which is now owned by Singh Property Group - on July 7, and has little thought to retire. Picture Peter Hardin
Rodney Marshall marked 50 years working in the same building at 52 Barnes Street - the former Egg Marketing Board building which is now owned by Singh Property Group - on July 7, and has little thought to retire. Picture Peter Hardin

When a 21-year-old Rodney Marshall started working as a forklift driver at the former Egg Marketing Board in Barnes Street Taminda in 1973, he didn't expect the job to last much longer than two weeks.

