When a 21-year-old Rodney Marshall started working as a forklift driver at the former Egg Marketing Board in Barnes Street Taminda in 1973, he didn't expect the job to last much longer than two weeks.
Little did he think that 50 years later, at 71, he would still be working in the same building, enjoying his days with little thought to retire.
Much has changed in the intervening years, however, Mr Marshall has been a point of constancy, and on July 7 officially marked his half century anniversary of working at 52 Barnes Street.
Not only has it been his long-term place of work, but it was where he also met his wife of 30 years, Diana, who worked on the egg grading machines, was later a supervisor, and then office receptionist.
The Taminda building has a long association with the local egg industry.
The Egg Marketing Board gave way to the NSW Egg Corporation in the late 1980s, and at its peak the Barnes Street building was employing between 150 to 500 people and processing 500,000 dozen eggs a week - which involved cleaning, grading and packing eggs before they were sent to Lidcombe for delivery across NSW.
By the 1990s local growers took over the Taminda site to operate the Tamworth Farmers Egg Corporation or Tamegg.
"During the Tamegg years up to 200,000 to 300,000 dozen eggs were being produced locally by about 20 local farms, with the majority of product coming from the Moonbi and Kootingal areas," Mr Marshall said.
Through the years Mr Marshall - and self declared jack-of-all trades - took on a number of roles within the building, including relieving supervisor for a time, but was mostly "a bit of a roustabout, doing maintenance work in the building".
It was a chance visit to the Egg Marketing Board to see if there were any jobs going that led to the initial job offer.
"I was told I could start next Monday, and I've been there ever since," Mr Marshall said.
"I have no regrets ... I've been very lucky in my employment through the years, and I never thought of leaving my job at the board, and later Tamegg.
"I suppose once I got my head into my work and family I guess time passed me by, but I have always enjoyed the work I've done, especially the last 26 with the Singh family," he said.
Tamegg was still operating the building up until its sale to the Singh Property Group in 1997.
READ ALSO:
As the egg processing operation was shut down and the new owners moved in, Mr Marshall experienced a case of deja vu: he was again offered two weeks of work to help with the transition, and again didn't think it would lead to anything more permanent.
Singh Property Group Director, Bryan Singh, said there was a lot of history to the building.
"This was a complex building and we needed to know how things worked - there was lots of equipment and Rodney was the perfect person to assist with that," he said.
So Mr Marshall stayed on - and on. Today he not only looks after the building at 52 Barnes Street but also a number of others across Tamworth for the Singh Property Group.
"We have 10 [commercial and industrial] tenants in the Barnes Street building along with another 28 in other properties and Rod looks after all of them for us," Mr Singh said.
"Rodney is a terrific guy who the tenants love because he knows how to fix their issues - he is a great asset for us and our tenants."
Mr Marshall said every day was different .
"I could have a request for help with anything from electrical to plumbing issues, fixing what I can or calling in a contractor," he said.
"The experience is always interesting and I love the challenge of the work - there is something different to do every day."
Mr Marshall shows no sign of wanting to slow down, much to the consternation of Diana, who would like to spend more time with him.
"I've thought about cutting back on work, and Bryan offered to let me drop back to two or three days a week, but I'm not ready yet - I'm enjoying what I do too much at this stage," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.