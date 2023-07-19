Five games into his Hostplus Cup career, and Kobe Bone is sill in awe of the rapidity of his ascent.
The Tamworth export produced another 80-minute performance in the second-rower for the Mackay Cutters, in a 14-12 loss to Souths Logan at Proserpine on Saturday.
He described his 46-tackle effort as his best display since making his Hostplus Cup debut this season, against the Falcons on the Sunshine Coast on June 8.
That's saying something, given that he was named in the Cup's team of the week the following week against the Capras in Rockhampton.
"I don't even know, honestly," Bone said of his year to date. "I still don't really have words for it - still pretty shocked.
"This year has probably been the best year footy wise in my whole life."
About to turn 21, the 2022 North Tamworth premiership winner said it felt like he had "accomplished a dream coming up against NRL players, ex-NRL players, playing in a competition that's reserve grade for the NRL - it's just unreal".
"I did not expect to be playing Cup at all [this year]," he said.
"I just expected to come up here and play [under-] 21s and try and have a good enough season to the point where they offer me another contract for next season. And, hopefully, next year I would try and get a Cup spot."
The 14th-placed Cutters' next match is against the 10th-placed Blackhawks in Townsville on July 29. Bone is yet to re-sign with the club.
He said he was "holding off" on signing a new deal until the end of the season, after relocating to Mackay from Tamworth ahead of this season.
He hopes to land a train and trial deal with an NRL club, but believes he will most likely have to play a full season of Hostplus Cup next year to make that happen.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
