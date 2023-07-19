The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Kobe Bone continues to impress at Cutters

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 20 2023 - 7:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"This year has probably been the best year footy wise in my whole life" ... Kobe Bone. Picture by Marty Strecker
"This year has probably been the best year footy wise in my whole life" ... Kobe Bone. Picture by Marty Strecker

Five games into his Hostplus Cup career, and Kobe Bone is sill in awe of the rapidity of his ascent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.