A CAR has burst into flames while a driver was waiting for their food in the car park at a Tamworth McDonald's.
Emergency service crews were called to East Tamworth McDonald's on Roderick Street just after 2pm on Wednesday following reports a car had caught fire in the restaurant's waiting bay.
A woman had gone through the drive-through and was waiting for her order in the car park when she noticed smoke coming from the bonnet.
The driver got out of the blue Mazda and called triple zero before the car burst into flames.
READ ALSO:
NSW Fire and Rescue crews from the South Tamworth brigade arrived at the scene shortly after and worked to contain the blaze.
Crews managed to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to any nearby vehicles.
The Mazda was severely damaged, as was the waiting bay sign.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious and no one was injured.
A local towing company attended the scene and removed the vehicle from the car park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.