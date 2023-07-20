Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of live jazz, nibbles and drinks, friends and family in the atmospheric Pyne Chapel at Tangaratta Vineyards and Function Centre. The Jazz in July series kicks off with The Terence Koo Trio. The Pyne Chapel will be transformed into a relaxing jazz lounge with beverages and food available - a perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon! The Terence Koo Trio's repertoire includes everything from beautifully smooth, traditional blues to super funky jazz and Terence's talent shines through the piano keys. Book your ticket for this event and pre-order your grazing platter. Beverages will be available for purchase. Contact 0493 564 892. Cost: $10 to $25.