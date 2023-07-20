Tamworth Regional Gallery recognises the leaders within our local First Nations community with the Dhurranmaygal Dhirrabuu 'Outstanding Leaders' photography exhibition by local artist Danny Dalton, which is open now. The Gallery is also exhibiting 'Dhiriyagu: For Our Elders', an exhibition by the Gomeroi Culture Academy. This exhibition is a collection of local weaving, painting, carvings, language and photographs that share the stories and legacies of the artists Elders.
Great range of goods, including locally sourced fruit and vegetables, jams, honey, plants, handicraft and a few surprises, plus Rotary's famous sausage sizzle! Enquiries 0427 358 500.
The Spalding Waratah League double header is on at the Tamworth Sports Dome! The women will take on Coffs Harbour at 4pm and the men's side will take on Newcastle Falcons at 6pm. Tickets at the door.
Miniature Railway passenger rides for the kids - and the kids at heart. Coffee, fresh scones jam and cream. Trains will be running. Bring the kids and have a wander around the Museum. $5 for adults $3for kids pay at the coffee shop counter.
Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of live jazz, nibbles and drinks, friends and family in the atmospheric Pyne Chapel at Tangaratta Vineyards and Function Centre. The Jazz in July series kicks off with The Terence Koo Trio. The Pyne Chapel will be transformed into a relaxing jazz lounge with beverages and food available - a perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon! The Terence Koo Trio's repertoire includes everything from beautifully smooth, traditional blues to super funky jazz and Terence's talent shines through the piano keys. Book your ticket for this event and pre-order your grazing platter. Beverages will be available for purchase. Contact 0493 564 892. Cost: $10 to $25.
Sit down for a two course lunch and drinks with David Barnhill as MC and special guest Steve 'Blocker' Roach. There will be raffles and prizes on the day and a bus to and from the Courthouse Hotel to Scully Park to watch the West Tigers v Sydney Rabbitohs (Tickets not included). Cost is $90 per ticket, or $70 for Courthouse Harvest Gold Members.
The Tamworth Jockey Club is racing on Friday, July 28, in conjunction with the Wests Tigers and Rabbitohs game at Scully Park. TJC will be running free buses from the Jockey Club to Scully Park from 3:30pm until 5:45pm with the game kicking off at 6pm.
NRL Round 22 clash between Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs will be live at Scully Park, Tamworth. Wear your team colours!
Raid your wardrobe, pop on your poodle skirts and leather jackets. It's Rockabilly night at Currabubula Pub. DJ Grizzley Adams will get the fun under way from 8:30pm, with a $50 pub voucher up for grabs to the best dressed on the night.
Embrace the magic of winter with the region's newest event. 'A Winters Night on Fitzroy' is a free event to be held in Fitzroy Plaza. Bring the whole family along to enjoy the evening with activities including: a silent disco, kids craft, face painting, live music, hot food and beverages. Plus, you can warm up with couches, blankets and the glow of fire pits.
From the writers of the original television series Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, comes the equally sharply satirical stage version hilariously produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society. Recommended for audiences 12 years and older. Book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or contact the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 02 6767 5200.
A ceramicist and a painter come together in 'Between the Lines'. A friendship forged in mutual admiration and support for each others creative practice is the foundation for this show featuring Newcastle based duo, Elizabeth Mead and Zoë Tjanavaras.
Ceramic artist Zoë Tjanavaras creates vessels that are organic, tactile and delightfully peculiar! She was the winner of the Ceramics section in the 2020 Muswellbrook Art Prize.
Liz Mead paints structural and expressive, light filled Australian landscapes. She was a finalist in the 2022 Muswellbrook Art Prize and the Gosford Art Prize 2021.
Opening Event will be held on Saturday 12 August @5pm
Returning for their second tour with Music in the Regions, Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger combine their solo expertise on guitar and harp to create a unique duo that displays the energy, versatility, and beauty of these much-loved instruments, to perform Suite magica. The duo have performed widely at venues such as Sydney Opera House, UKARIA Cultural Centre at Mount Barker, South Australia and the Canberra International Music Festival. Details: musicintheregions.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.