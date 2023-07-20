The twin pillars of Jeff Faint's professional and sporting careers have largely run parallel over the last half-decade.
Four years ago, he was in the fitness industry, before the gym he worked in was closed and he began looking for a new calling.
It was at that point that a seemingly tailor-made opportunity arose.
"It was just through luck," Faint said.
"People bought the gym, and I was looking for another job when an opportunity came up [at the Billabong Clubhouse]. It seemed a bit more my style, being an empathetic person."
The Tamworth-based organisation has operated for nearly 25 years and specialises in non-clinical mental health treatment.
According to its website, the clubhouse's mission is to "enable adults living with mental health problems to live their best lives in an inclusive environment."
Around the same time Faint began there, in 2019, he took up a co-coaching position with the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters women.
Initially, he shared the role alongside Abbey Schmiedel. However, after Schmiedel's short-lived stint at North Tamworth was announced late last year, Faint became the lone coach of the Roosters women.
The strengths which make him well-suited to mental health work, like a knack for communication and empathy, Faint said, translate well to coaching.
"They're important skills to have," he said.
"Being a good listener, which is really key to my job in mental health, translates to coaching as well. Everyone's got a different story, and you have to treat everyone differently.
"Some people like to be yelled at, and some people like to be cuddled. You have to learn how to get the best out of them."
Given the passion with which he has approached his career, Faint was only too happy to oblige when the Kootingal-Moonbi committee approached him about this weekend's joint Charity Day and Old Boys Day, in which they will play the Werris Creek Magpies.
For several years, the Roosters have held one round per season where they raise money for a select charity or organisation, and this year's they chose the Billabong Clubhouse - largely because of Faint's connection to it.
"It's huge, because it ties together two pretty important things in my life," Faint said of the fundraising day.
"My work through the week, and my sport on the weekend. That encompasses a fair bit, and I'm passionate about both of them."
All players on the day will wear special-made jerseys, which were inspired by the Sydney Roosters' Anzac Day uniforms, Faint said.
They will be auctioned off at the Kootingal Pub at 6.30pm after the day's play, with all the funds to be donated to the Billabong Clubhouse.
