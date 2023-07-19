A MAN was walking home from the pub drunk when he jumped behind the wheel of a stranger's parked car and crashed into the gutter.
Samuel Richard James Webster was walking home along Scott Road after a night on the beers when he fired up a Ford Ranger which was being used for overnight road works.
The 27-year-old fronted Tamworth Local Court when his defence solicitor Harry Pendlebury said Webster had made an "out of this world decision".
Mr Pendlebury said the qualified vet had "no excuses" for the foolish behaviour.
"It was a significant lapse of judgement," he said.
The court heard Webster had tried booking an Uber to take him home from The Courthouse Hotel, where he had spent the night drinking, but he had decided to walk when his phone went flat in the early hours of April 16.
The 27-year-old was walking along Scott Road - which was closed for road works at the time - towards Hillvue when he hopped into a white Ford Ranger which still had the keys in the ignition.
Court documents reveal Webster started driving the ute down the road before he crashed into a gutter near Karwin Street.
A traffic controller saw the 27-year-old get out of the car and continue walking towards Goonoo Goonoo road.
He took a photo of Webster and contacted the police.
Shortly after, officers located the 27-year-old, who they say was clearly intoxicated, unsteady on his feet, and wearing dishevelled clothing.
Webster admitted to walking along Scott Road but denied taking the vehicle.
Later that day, police obtained CCTV footage of Webster behind the wheel of the ute and questioned him again about the incident.
He told police he'd consumed a number of beers that night after playing a game of rugby, and had only eaten two sausage sandwiches.
He was charged with one count of take and drive; and driving while under the influence.
In court, Mr Pendlebury asked for leniency to help the 27-year-old maintain his employment as a full-time and on-call vet.
"It's difficult to get these sort of skilled workers to the regions," he said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said although it was "out of character" and "silly" offending, the matter would be taken seriously.
"He put other people at risk," she said.
"I'm frequently asked to bail refuse, including young people, for this take and drive."
Ms Soars said due to Webster's limited record she would make the "very rare" decision to not record a criminal conviction to encourage his employment.
She sentenced him to a 14 month good behaviour order with the added conditions to not consume alcohol in a licensed premises; and not to be intoxicated in public.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
