The latest cotton industry sustainability update is good news for the industry, but shows there is still room for improvement.
The Australian cotton industry's 2022 Sustainability Update details a 52 per cent improvement in water use efficiency since 1997, reductions of 91 per cent and 66 per cent respectively in the hazard of pesticides to bees and algae since 2004, and an increase in the proportion of female and Indigenous workers since 2016, while annual data shows a decrease in yield and an increase in greenhouse gas emissions from 2021 to 2022.
"Since becoming the first Australian agricultural industry to independently assess its environmental impacts in 1991, the Australian cotton industry is proud of long positive trends in many areas but also knows it needs to keep looking at ways to improve," Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay said
"Our latest update clearly shows what we're doing well, but just as importantly it shows what challenges we have and what we're doing to address areas where we can better manage risks and opportunities."
READ ALSO:
Mr Kay said the data also shows there is "more to do" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and "while we have witnessed a significant decline in the negative impact of herbicide use since 2004, there has been an increase in herbicide hazard over the past two years and as an industry our goal is to minimise the environmental impact of herbicide use".
The report also reveals the five-year average irrigated yield of Australian cotton increased by 55 per cent from 1994 to 2002, compared to an eight per cent dryland yield increase in the same period.
Mr Kay said this highlights how efficient use of irrigation water, within sustainable river and groundwater system limits, can meet a growing global call for sustainable intensification' of agriculture: to produce more food and fibre while reducing negative impacts and increasing positive impacts on people and nature.
Cotton Research and Development Corporation Executive Director Dr Ian Taylor said collaboration and coordination were key parts of the cotton industry's work to deliver sustainable intensification.
"Collaborating with others inside and outside the industry to get the environmental, social and economic balance right is absolutely essential, and we are investing time and money to make this happen," Mr Taylor said.
"Working with Natural Resource Management Regions Australia to develop regionally appropriate native vegetation targets, supporting the work of the National Soil Strategy to improve soil health, and advocating for a whole of agriculture approach to promoting human rights on Australian farms are examples of the collaborative approach the industry is taking."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.