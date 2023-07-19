The Northern Daily Leader
Two new concrete culverts to be constructed on Duri-Dungowan Road

July 19 2023 - 4:40pm
The work will include the construction of two concrete culverts. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Tamworth council is advising users of Duri-Dungowan Road that the roadway will be closed between the New England Highway and Gowrie Road between Friday 21 July for about two weeks while upgrade works take place.

