Tamworth council is advising users of Duri-Dungowan Road that the roadway will be closed between the New England Highway and Gowrie Road between Friday 21 July for about two weeks while upgrade works take place.
The work will include the construction of two concrete culverts, with environmental constraints meaning a side track is not possible.
Access to Duri Public School and properties in the area will need to be made via Werris Creek Road while the closure is in place, and signage will be installed alerting motorists to the change in traffic conditions.
The NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Funding program will contribute $2.3 million to the project and $775,000 in funding is coming from Tamworth Regional Council.
