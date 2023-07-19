The Haire family came out of Spring Ridge in '63, settling in Boggabri and setting in motion Greg Haire's love affair with the tiny town.
Rooted to the land there like an old gumtree, the farmer and school bus driver married Sue in 1991. The couple - who operate Haire's Bus Service - went on to have two children, Ben and Ashlee, who have gifted their parents with two grandchildren.
At the centre of the family's world is the Boggabri Kangaroos. Haire became president of the Roos in 2014, one year after they reformed as a senior club following a long absence from Group 4.
The amiable 67-year-old has remained in the position ever since, with Sue his longstanding trusted lieutenant. In 2018, the Kangaroos life member oversaw the club's re-entry into first grade.
"He's just got a massive heart for the club," Kangaroos captain Matt Gillham said. "The amount of work he puts in during the off-season and throughout the season, it's just enormous.
"Can't give enough credit to Greg and Sue. They do a massive job for the club - they're non-stop."
Last year, Boggabri had their best season - notching seven wins. With two rounds remaining this season, they have six wins and are three points behind fourth-placed Werris Creek.
On Saturday, the Roos play first-placed Moree at home. If the side make the finals for the first time since their elevation to the premier grade, Haire would deserve much of the credit.
Regardless, the former Roo said Boggabri had had "a fantastic time" since their Group 4 return.
"We have a great little club," he said. "Our committee's fantastic. I don't have to say anything to anybody: they just get in and do their jobs."
The committee, Haire said, was "excellent" while long-serving Boggabri coach Shane Rampling was "fantastic".
"He's already doing plans for next year," Haire said of the veteran mentor.
