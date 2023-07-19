The Bushfire Danger Period is fast approaching with an increase of reported incidents across the Northern Tablelands.
Glen Innes, Inverell, and Tenterfield local government areas will enter the official danger period on August 1.
Northern Tablelands RFS manager Angus McDowall said recent data shows an increase in bush and grass fire incidents across the Northern Tablelands, with over 100 incidents reported in the past three months.
READ ALSO:
It is crucial for residents to obtain fire permits before conducting any open burns," Mr McDowall said.
"Fire permits play a vital role in ensuring the safety of both landowners and their communities, as they facilitate controlled burning and reduce the risk of fire spread.
"To burn legally, property owners must obtain fire permits from either local brigade fire permit officers or the Fire Control Centre.
"These permits not only promote responsible burning practices but also help property owners implement effective fire management strategies.
"Adequate control measures, including sufficient equipment, water supply, and personnel on-site, must be in place during controlled burns."
As we approach hotter conditions, it is crucial for property owners to take proactive measures to protect their properties.
Clearing gutters, removing debris, trimming vegetation, and creating fire breaks are among the recommended preparation tips outlined in the Bush Fire Survival Plan guide and the new Farm Fire Plan, which can be downloaded from the NSW RFS webs
It is important to have fire plans in place and initiate conversations within families to ensure preparedness in the event of a fire threat.
To promote community safety, property owners are required to notify their neighbours and the NSW RFS at least 24 hours before conducting any burning activities.
Notifications can be made via the NSW RFS website (www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify) or by contacting the Northern Tablelands Burn Notification Line at 1300 141 119.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.