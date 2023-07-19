It started with a text message. And it got even better with a bended knee by the Yarra River in Melbourne.
Two days after solidifying his standing as one of Muay Thai's most exciting prospects with another dominating display, Josh McCulloch proposed to his "soulmate" Tessi Walters at Docklands in Melbourne.
McCulloch eventually popping the question was probably the only thing in the 22-year-old's exhilarating life that was more predictable than his continued ascent in a sport that he is incredibly gifted at - the complete fighter, perhaps.
After becoming a couple when Walters wished McCulloch a happy 18th birthday in a text message, the undefeated professional - a relentless pressure fighter with impeccable technique and dynamite in his legs and hands - slide a ring on the finger of, as he put it, "the most amazing girl" he has ever met.
"I definitely wish I did it sooner," he said of the engagement, which is being marked by a two-week Bali holiday.
The couple headed to the holiday mecca after McCulloch - who has never been dropped - brought about Eiw Eikkasit's demise with an arresting third-round stoppage at the Melbourne Pavillion on Friday night.
The win was set up by a check hook that dropped the Thai - who was having his 200th bout - like a detonated building. And was finished by another right hook - this one the brutal kin of its more refined cousin.
Before the contest, McCulloch told Walters that he was dedicating the bout to their relationship.
"I'm forever grateful to have met my soulmate at such a young age," the bank teller said, adding: "She is honestly the best thing to ever happen [to me]. My fighting is so much better with her in my life."
The couple enjoyed a private dinner cruise on the Yarra after Sunday's proposal, which took place in front of dinners. Having a large audience looking on made McCulloch feel "so nervous". He was also worried the ring would not fit.
Walters said the occasion was "the happiest moment" of her life.
"Josh is my best friend," she said. "And I feel so grateful to have someone so fun, happy and inspiring as my partner."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
