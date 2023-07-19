The Northern Daily Leader
Native animals and livestock are being protected by multi-agency campaign

July 19 2023 - 10:30am
New campaign to tackle wild dogs and foxes in the Hunter
Native animals and livestock of the Hunter region are being protected thanks to a partnership between private landholders, Hunter Local Land Services (LLS), landholders, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Forestry Corp and Crown Lands.

