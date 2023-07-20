From the writers of the original television series Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, comes the equally sharply satirical stage version hilariously produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society.
The UK is in crisis: debt is spiralling, unemployment is on the rise and the fragile coalition cabinet, led by Prime Minister Jim Hacker, is at breaking point. But salvation may exist in the form of a complex pipeline deal with the oil-rich country of Kumranistan that would entitle the government to a multi-trillion pound loan.
When the Kumranistan Foreign Secretary makes a shocking request of Jim's Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, moral considerations collide with the economic future of the nation. But how will Jim and his team: Bernard, Cabinet Secretary Sir Humphrey Appleby and Special Adviser Claire Sutton, reconcile the two? Political machinations, media manipulation and an appeal for divine intervention ensue.
You'll cry laughing, in fact you may find it impossible to stop! So join our very talented Tamworth Dramatic Society members and Tamworth locals for this hilarious night.
Age recommendation: 12+
At the Capitol Theatre from Friday, August 4 to Saturday, August 12 including both matinee and night performances.
Rhythms of Ireland returns to Australia in 2023 bringing with them their worldwide 15 year anniversary tour.
Highly successful and critically acclaimed, The Rhythms of Ireland has enjoyed sell-out tours worldwide and within Australia. We are glad to welcome back Ireland's most outstanding and elite company of dancers to perform this awe-inspiring and innovative production.
The incomparable quality and pure unadulterated spectacle of their work perfectly blends the ancient traditions of Irish dancing and music. The innovative and flawlessly choreographed production shows the high values of contemporary Irish excellence.
Experience a spectacular evening of traditional Irish dance, music and song enhanced by stunning costumes, light and sound.
This highly entertaining show is at the Capitol Theatre for one night only - Tuesday, August 15 at 7:30pm.
A place where everyone is welcome and romances bloom.
Set in 1946, the joyful and acclaimed musical The Sunshine Club, tells the story of Aboriginal soldier Frank Doyle, who is just returning home to Brisbane after serving in WWII to find that, while the world may have changed the same attitudes and prejudices still exist at home. But this only fills Frank with a strong desire to change things for the better by setting up The Sunshine Club.
A place where all people are welcome to come together, laugh, romance and dance the night away as Frank sets out to win the heart of Rose, the girl next door.
Written and directed by the acclaimed Wesley Enoch, The Sunshine Club is a gloriously energetic, thought provoking and above all entertaining night of theatre.
At the Capitol Theatre Saturday, August 26 @ 7:30pm.
