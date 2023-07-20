The Northern Daily Leader
Yes, Prime Minister will have you rolling in the aisles

By Theatre Talk
July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Yes, Prime Minister is at the Capitol Theatre from Friday, August 4 to Saturday, August 12.
Yes, Prime Minister

From the writers of the original television series Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, comes the equally sharply satirical stage version hilariously produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society.

