Seven dancers deliver a powerful message through the mesmerising art form of dance.
The First Nations arts company, Karul Project, will take to the stage at the Tamworth Capitol Theatre on Thursday night, July 20, with its impactful work, Silence.
The performance blends traditional Indigenous and contemporary dance, and utilises sound to open up a dialogue with the audience around the topic of treaty.
Karul artistic director and dancer, Minjungbal-Yugambeh, Wiradjuri and Ni-Vanuatu man, Thomas E.S. Kelly said when he first began to develop the work in 2018, he really wanted to add his and the company's voice to a political conversation.
"It is a topic that every time the government goes, 'what do you Indigenous people want of Australia', very high on the list is treaty or at least a conversation about treaty, and every time time it gets wiped off the table," he said.
As part of his research, Mr Kelly read draft treaties from the 1970s and '80 to familarise himself with the subject.
His mentor had created performances about treaty 20 years ago, and the people his mentor had danced with had also created shows that were about treaty 40 to 50 years before that.
"I was like, so I can make a show about it in 2018 and it will still be relevant," Mr Kelly said.
"I think there is a refreshing way to have these conversations ... seeing it from different perspectives," he said.
Despite the works title, Silence, there is never an actual moment throughout the entire performance without sound.
"Even when you think it's quiet there is sound happening subtly, you may not hear it but it continues the call of treaty.....the audience may not hear it, but there are still calls for these things like treaty," Mr Kelly said.
"It's about silence and breaking that silence."
Through the combined elements of sound and dance the company wants the audience to walk away from the performance understanding more about what a treaty could look like or mean.
"First and foremost I make my shows for my community, because in general I thought what does a treaty really mean?" Mr Kelly said.
"When we keep calling for a treaty I thought what is that?
"So, I thought if I'm struggling how many other Indigenous people in Australia keep calling for a treaty and don't know what it means," he said.
Emphasising the importance of making these works for First Nation communities, Mr Kelly said, it made a big impact to members of the Indigenous community to see themselves represented onstage
"Especially when the aunties and uncles come up to me with tears in their eyes, because they were so proud to hear and see the story," Mr Kelly said.
Karul Project will perform Silence next in Wagga-Wagga, Bathurst, Wollongong, and Darwin.
