The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

First Nations arts company delivers powerful performance in Tamworth

RC
By Rachel Clark
July 19 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seven dancers deliver a powerful message through the mesmerising art form of dance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.