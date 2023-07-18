FAMILY and friends of a 20-year-old who was tragically killed in a motorbike crash near Tamworth are calling for donations in the wake of the accident.
Jackson Ford was killed when the motorbike he was riding ran off the road, and crashed into a guard rail on the New England Highway near Kootingal.
Family of the Tamworth man have launched a GoFundMe page to help assist with funeral expenses for the "beloved family member".
Mr Ford suffered critical injuries and died at the scene of the crash after he ran off the road just before 1:30am on July 13.
Emergency services rushed to the highway at about 1am, and closed the road - between Chelmsford Street and Sandy Road - as they worked at the scene.
Mr Ford could not be revived and died at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours as police tried to piece together what happened.
Funeral details are yet to be released, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
