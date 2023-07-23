The Northern Daily Leader
Have Your Say

Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor: Monday, July 25, 2023

July 24 2023 - 7:30am
A recent report slammed every aspect of the APVMA's internal workings.
Is Joyce incompetent?

The level of brazen, self-serving pork barrelling by Barnaby Joyce in moving an important federal agency to Armidale is astounding.

