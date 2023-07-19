The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Junior Rugby League: Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters juniors score four carnival wins in three weeks

By Zac Lowe
July 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kootingal Moonbi under 7s couldn't be stopped in Gunnedah or Narrabri. Picture supplied.
The Kootingal Moonbi under 7s couldn't be stopped in Gunnedah or Narrabri. Picture supplied.

With four carnival wins in the last three weeks, the Kootingal Moonbi Junior Rugby League Football Club has many reasons to celebrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.