COULD the next Australian Idol be from Tamworth?
The country music capital is one Aussie musical hot spot the iconic singing competition show will target for contestants in its 2024 season, according to executive producer Joel McCormack.
"We are really looking to focus our efforts on places where people may have not had the opportunities before this time to apply and come on these shows," he said.
The competition's latest winner, Royston, is from the small town of Mapoon, located on the western side of Cape York Peninsula in Far North Queensland, while the runner up of the 2023 season hails from Busselton on the southwest tip of Western Australia.
"These results show little places are brimming with big talent," Mr McCormack said.
"Sometimes people in places that aren't close to the capital cities may think TV and competitions like this are not a realistic option for them."
"But, by setting up our Tamworth website and focusing our efforts on the area, we anticipate people will feel like they're being heard and have a greater opportunity of getting in front of the judges to take their shot at winning the crown."
Along with the title of Australian Idol, contestants can win money and career-making opportunities.
Former Australian Idol contestant and country artist Casey Barnes is a regular Tamworth Country Music Festival performer, and went home with two Golden Guitars during the 2023 festival.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
