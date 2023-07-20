Winemaking waste is commonly turned into compost or stockfeed, but there could be a much more valuable, and healthier, market waiting to be seized.
Notably, it could be a valuable source of ingredients for nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and food colouring, according to new research from chemical engineers at Monash University in Victoria.
PhD student Rachel Liu and Associate Professor Victoria Haritos, at Monash's department of chemical and biological engineering, have found compounds derived from red wine grape varieties have significant levels of bioactive natural compounds called polyphenols and anthocyanins.
"Bioactive polyphenols and anthocyanins could have a number of commercial applications as functional ingredients, in dietary supplements and as natural food colourings" Ms Liu said.
Diets rich in polyphenols, which are found in a range of fruits, vegetables and cereals, have been associated with protection against developing cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis and neurodegenerative diseases in a number of epidemiological studies.
Anthocyanins, the pigments responsible for the colours red, purple and blue in many fruits and vegetables, have also been associated with antioxidant effects and the prevention of cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes among other conditions.
In Australia, up to 2 million tonnes of wine grapes are crushed annually, although that figure has slipped in the past two seasons.
After processing, about 20 per cent of the crush weight remains as waste, including skins, seeds, vine stalks and leaf matter.
Most winemaking waste is currently returned to the land as compost, or offloaded to other low value by product uses, which the Monash scientists noted left the true potential value of the bioactives it contained going unrealised.
"Across the Australian wine industry this means there is a massive volume of waste from which these compounds could be recovered and used," said Professor Haritos.
"We see great opportunities and are keen to explore how this waste product can be processed commercially."
