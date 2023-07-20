The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Monash University finds winemakers' waste could be good for you

By Andrew Marshall
July 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia produces up to 2 million tonnes of wine grapes annually, of which about a fifth becomes winery waste.
Australia produces up to 2 million tonnes of wine grapes annually, of which about a fifth becomes winery waste.

Winemaking waste is commonly turned into compost or stockfeed, but there could be a much more valuable, and healthier, market waiting to be seized.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.