THE biggest challenge of owning a small business these days is just keeping it running.
That's according to Mike Broekman, a Gunnedah businessman with 35 years of experience.
The Namoi Valley Bricks general manager was awarded a lifetime membership by the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce for his continuing support of the town's business community this month.
The award,and the honour, came as a surprise to Mr Broekman.
"I was gobsmacked," he said.
Mr Broekman doesn't believe he's done anything special, besides showing up and raising his hand when a job needs doing.
"Every business is a challenge, and every business owner, good, bad, or indifferent, is a hero within our society," he said.
The day-to-day trials and tribulations business owners go through just to keep the doors open and people employed are not frequently recognised, he said.
"Those challenges can be very stressful and very taxing, so being a small business owner is a great challenge, and something that needs to be well respected within our community," he said.
"Which I don't think it is."
"A lot of times in business, you don't have a lot of time for yourself and socialising and working with other business people that are like-minded," he said.
"It just helps to get through the day to day problems of running a business."
Being involved with the chamber also allows for the opportunity to have an influence on the local community, Mr Broekman said.
"You're able to have a seat at the table when the decisions are being made," he said.
"You're always invited to be on local government working groups, which then allows you to help to influence the direction of your community.
"That's why it's such a great organisation to be a part of."
Mr Broekman was awarded the lifetime membership at the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce Black Tie Ball on Saturday, July 15.
It was a royal affair, with Her Royal Highness Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Tuku'aho of Tonga attending the event, which featured a charity auction to raise funds for a new library at Kolomotu'a Middle School, after it was damaged by a tsunami in January 2022.
There's a special bond between Gunnedah and the Tongan people, Mr Broekman said, and the event celebrated cementing that relationship, and bringing Tongan people to the region to fill skills gaps.
The Namoi region is experiencing workforce shortages, and a strategy to make the region stand out to attract and retain talent is being developed by five local councils, including Gunnedah and Tamworth.
Mr Broekman, born and bred in Gunnedah, began his career in the region's booming mining industry, which also recently recorded the most coal mining jobs in a decade.
But in the 1990s he left mining and joined the family business. Namoi Valley Bricks has a long history, with the brick works being bought by his family in 1959.
He refrains from forcing or expecting family members to join in, but his sister, daughter, and nephew are involved with the business.
"Dad at 84 still comes in on a daily basis to make sure we're all doing the right thing," he said.
"We're still very family orientated."
To him, the lifetime membership award is just a way of saying thanks.
"The award is to recognise efforts in relation to supporting the business community, so someone must have thought that I've been doing a good job," Mr Broekman said.
"Whenever the chamber wants me to be there, I'd like to be able to still participate.
"I think I've got something to offer."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
