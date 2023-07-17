The Northern Daily Leader
41 Carinya Avenue, Manilla is on the market for $415,000

Updated July 17 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:32pm
House of the week | 41 Carinya Avenue, Manilla

Cute cottage is a fabulous first home | 41 Carinya Avenue, Manilla
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1-car garage
  • AGENCY: Purtle Plevey Agencies
  • AGENTS: Sally Purtle (0427 217 089), or Katie Agnew (0447 852 080)
  • PRICE: $415,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • THIS well presented property will make an ideal first home, relocation or an investment property.

This charming, three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is located in Carinya Avenue, Manilla.

