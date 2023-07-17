Cute cottage is a fabulous first home | 41 Carinya Avenue, Manilla

This charming, three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is located in Carinya Avenue, Manilla.
The home's floorplan is a seamless flow and creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining family and friends.
Stepping inside the property, you'll be greeted by a spacious light filled living area, perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
The living and dining area adjoin with access to the side veranda.
The modern kitchen is equipped with all the essentials you will need including the stand-alone oven with separate grill; the abundance of cupboard space will make storage an ease for you.
Separate from the living area are three good-sized bedrooms that feature built-in wardrobes, ensuring comfort with plenty of space for your belongings, the main has its own air conditioning.
At the rear of the property there is also a study nook, office area. These rooms share a spacious main bathroom with shower over bath and second toilet in the laundry.
Established trees and gardens surround the home with verandas on both sides of the home.
The home is positioned on a 799sq m parcel of land, with single garage and garden shed at the rear of the property.
Families will appreciate the proximity to local schools, daycare centre and preschool.
Community health is a priority in Manilla, which has a multi-purpose health facility with pathology, travelling specialists, aged care accommodation and two GP clinics; one based in the hospital and one in the main street of Manilla.
Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers Way, 45 kilometres northwest of Tamworth.
Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery.
Manilla has all the essential services that you will that you require including daily bus services to and from Tamworth.
