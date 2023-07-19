As climate change accelerates, the role of vets will become more important.
That's according to a new University of Sydney report which recognises the crisis facing the vet profession, particularly in terms of funding models for education and sustainability in domestic and agricultural practice.
The report, 'rethinking veterinary education' is the result of close cooperation between the Deans of veterinary science schools and faculties in Australasia.
The last significant report on veterinary education was more than 20 years ago.
Professor Jacqueline Norris, head of school for the Sydney school of veterinary science, said vet education has the highest gap of any discipline between what it costs universities to deliver their programs and what they receive from the Commonwealth and capped domestic student fees to meet those costs.
"At the University of Sydney, on average over the past four years, the annual funding gap per full-time Commonwealth-supported veterinary student has been 36 percent, or almost $20,000 each," Professor Norris said.
"We know that many other universities face similar funding shortfalls in sustaining high-quality veterinary science programs in the national interest.
"The funding shortfall facing universities with veterinary science programs - and the financial pressures on vet practitioners after graduation - mean that without structural change, there will be increasing sustainability pressures for the veterinary industry, impacting domestic pets and agricultural industries."
Professor Norris said the report highlights the economic and mental-health pressures on veterinary practitioners after graduation and suggests measures to support the profession to become a more sustainable career option.
The report also highlights the diverse role that vets play in the Australian economy, in our communities, and in our public health sector as 'disease spotters' at the frontline of biosecurity.
"Veterinary practitioners play a vital role in our communities. We are focused on producing highly skilled graduates that can deal with the pressures of veterinary life and be major contributors to Australia's communities, economy and public health wellbeing," Professor Norris said.
With rising climate change, the role of vets will become more important, not just as practitioners dealing with disease pressures on livestock and domestic pets, but as leaders in climate change research, as well.
"Anyone with a pet knows that your local vet can provide critical advice and support at times when our animals are unwell. But our expertise goes much further, such as disease prevention and early identification of disease. This is as important for human and animal health," Professor Norris said.
"Our researchers are working with government and public health officials in Australia and South East Asia to train animal handlers on the ground to spot the emergence of zoonotic diseases such as swine or avian influenza, coronaviruses, rabies, foot and mouth disease, or African swine fever."
The report also notes the evidence that suggests risk of death by suicide is increased in the veterinary profession compared to the general population.
Recommendations include new and broader pathways for entry to the profession; paid apprenticeships while studying; mandatory mentoring; and the exploration of debt relief models for people working in remote and rural Australia.
