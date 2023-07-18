TAMWORTH has taken a number of hits to its reputation within the first six months of the year, including a viral Woolworths brawl which got the country music capital to number one on a list of "Sh*t towns".
Vehicle theft in the wider New England North West region also rose by 67 per cent to sit at a record high, NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) found.
And, a street in Oxley Vale has been dealing with a nightmare neighbour that caused residents to unite in protest.
So how does all of this affect Tamworth's property market?
LJ Hooker Tamworth real estate agent Sam Spokes said he hasn't had anyone come into his office and mention the Woolworths fight.
"I think it's a bit of a social media thing, and after a week or so, people forget about it," he said.
While 80 per cent of people looking for a rental property reside in the city already, he said, some do move from other parts of Australia for work, family or just a tree change.
"We're obviously a lot of the time the first point of contact to people that are potentially moving to our region, so we obviously want to try and sell a lot of the attributes that Tamworth has to offer," he said.
"We pride ourselves of an office to try and show people and explain to people the pros of a regional town like Tamworth.
"My belief is that we've got really a lot to offer, and probably 99.9 per cent of things that happen in Tamworth are positive."
READ ALSO:
"Each person's got their own perception of where they want to live, but definitely people do take into consideration the areas they look at when they're pursuing rentals or sales houses," he said.
The overall property market is level, he said, with the average person being able to secure a property that suits them, as long as they have a good record.
McCulloch Agencies property manager Dominique Ritter said the market is moving slower than it was in the last six to seven months, but that her agencies high criteria for tenants might be contributing.
"It is getting harder to find good quality tenants," she said.
"I think it's got more to do with the cost of living than anything at the moment, people are staying put as much as they can because moving is just an expense."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.