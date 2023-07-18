The Northern Daily Leader
Wipe rural and regional vet student debt recommended in new report

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 18 2023 - 11:00am
Regional communities are already struggling to recruit and retain vets. Picture via WikiPhotos
Vets should have their student debts wiped if they practice in the regions and universities need more money to deliver the course to avoid an industry-wide crisis, a landmark report has found.

