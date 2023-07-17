The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth locals heading to Sydney for state equestrian champs

RG
By Rachel Gray
July 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Best friends Eliza Simpson and Kelly Usher have had incredible support in their dream to represent Tamworth at the State Dressage Championships and Gymkhana Gala in August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.