Best friends Eliza Simpson and Kelly Usher have had incredible support in their dream to represent Tamworth at the State Dressage Championships and Gymkhana Gala in August.
The duo have overcome mild to moderate intellectual disabilities, with Ms Usher also having a hearing impairment, to reach the state level in their chosen sport.
As members of the Singleton-based Star Club Equestrian Program, the two Tamworth locals participate in weekly horse riding lessons at Kootingal, Singleton or Merriwa, and have had unwavering support via the people involved in the club.
One of those people is Ms Simpson's mother Alison Law.
Ms Law is also the treasurer of Star Club, which her friend Sharon Bassett established a few years ago.
READ ALSO:
The club has since opened seven host centres across the state, including in Tamworth, Illawarra, Port Macquarie, Merriwa, Mandalong and Milbrodale.
"Star Club is like riding for the intellectually disabled, people with autism or acquired brain injuries and things like that," Ms Law said.
"We at Star Club never say never to them - if they have a goal, Star Club encourages them to go reach for that goal."
Ms Simpson and Ms Usher are among nine Star Clubbers, including six from the Hunter New England region, heading to Sydney on August 25 for the three-day state championships.
Ms Simpson began riding at the age of eight years old at the Riding for the Disabled centre in Sydney before her family moved to Tamworth about 10 years ago.
"I've wanted a horse ever since I was a little girl," she said.
Ms Simpson will be riding her friend's chestnut and white stockhorse Kokoda Lethal Weapon during the competition.
"He's pretty easy going and calm and he is really well ridden," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.