A COURT has heard the man at the centre of a boating tragedy which claimed the lives of two teenagers was ready to enter pleas before police asked to delay the case.
The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared in Tamworth Local Court when his defence solicitor said he was ready to proceed in the matter.
"My client was prepared to enter a plea today," he told the court.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom said conversations were still being held with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about whether or not they would take on the case.
She said she had spoken with the DPP on Monday morning but a decision hadn't been made.
On the day in question, a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl were killed when the biscuit they were being towed on collided with a submerged tree stump at about 4pm.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the prosecution had previously told the court there would be no referral to the DPP when the "sad" and "difficult" matter was first mentioned in the Tamworth court in June.
She agreed to adjourn the case to find out if the DPP would be electing to take it on, or prosecuting it in the local court.
The man was charged by Oxley police after emergency services were called to the ski gardens on the Rushes Creek side of Lake Keepit.
Members of the public started CPR and desperately tried to revive the two girls as paramedics rushed to the scene.
The 13-year-old and 14-year-old tragically could not be revived and died at the scene.
The matter will return to court later this month.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
