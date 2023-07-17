The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Keepit boat tragedy case adjourned in Tamworth court for DPP election

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man is accused of negligently operating the ski boat which caused the death of the two teenagers at Lake Keepit. Picture file
The man is accused of negligently operating the ski boat which caused the death of the two teenagers at Lake Keepit. Picture file

A COURT has heard the man at the centre of a boating tragedy which claimed the lives of two teenagers was ready to enter pleas before police asked to delay the case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.