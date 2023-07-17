Business and health professionals want Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to bring some solutions for the challenges regional communities are facing, during his visit to Tamworth next month.
The Leader has spoken to local experts about what they think should be the PM's top priorities.
Mr Albanese needs to confirm what major projects the federal government is funding throughout the region, said Obieco Industries human resources consultant Fiona Sweeney.
"We need urgent confirmation on which projects are going ahead - everything has been on hold for so long and businesses can only wait for so long [for confirmation] about which projects are going ahead or being canned," she said.
These projects include the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), that has recently been delayed by two years, and the Inland Rail Project.
Also, the business community is eager for details about water security projects that are currently in the pipeline, after funding for the Dungowan Dam project was pulled.
Ms Sweeney said many small businesses relied on these major projects to keep their doors open.
"Small businesses have been hit with a massive increase in superannuation and award rates. These combined with worker shortages are decimating small businesses within the area," she said
"There needs to be some kind of relief for small business coming."
Ms Sweeney also wants Mr Albanese to discuss how to entice more women into trade and non-traditional roles within the workforce.
"We're having a mass skills shortage and we need to focus on how to tap into other resources and how we will do that," she said.
Over the last few years the north west region has been smashed by natural disasters, such as flooding and bushfires, Ms Sweeney said, so it's also about what comes next.
"We need a focus on what happens after a natural disaster - there are the initial responses, but then where it seems to fall over is the ongoing support for the region and how can we support other regions experiencing natural disasters," Ms Sweeney said.
Council of Rural Doctors chair Dr Ian Kamerman wants Mr Albanese to bring some affirmative action on better access to healthcare in the bush.
"The Medicare expenditure on regional people is significantly less compared to urban people because of the lack of access to healthcare professionals," Dr Kamerman said.
"People's treatment options are governed by their distance to healthcare. So people that live in rural areas may not choose to have radiotherapy because it requires them to move to a regional centre, like Tamworth."
Dr Kamerman said there needs to be more incentives to bring doctors to rural and regional communities, as an ongoing shortage of General Practitioners (GP) and healthcare workers has left many people without proper medical care.
"The report on fast tracking international medical students into the Australian workforce needs to be acted upon because we need doctors now," Dr Kamerman said.
"Our current supply of rural doctors is either ageing, burnt out, or retiring. So the current system might fall apart as we [doctors] get burnt out closer towards retirement."
The worker shortage is high on the agenda for businesses.
"[The] skilled workers visa would be a hot topic up here at the moment, which is linked into the worker shortage," president of Tamworth Business Chamber Matthew Sweeney said.
"From a farming perspective it would be the backpackers, but from a business angle for hospitality, engineering and trade it would be the skilled workers visa."
Mr Sweeney said the federal government is currently reviewing how visas will work in a post-pandemic world, but Mr Albanese needs to clarify how these visa would work for regional businesses.
"Many businesses would like to know how skilled visas will work in the long run," he said.
Mr Albanese will be the keynote speaker at the Bush Summit, hosted by News Corp, to be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Centre (TREC) on Friday, August 11.
