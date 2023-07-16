Though they are separated by six spots on the ladder, OVA never once underestimated the Hillvue Rovers leading into Saturday's game.
The second-ranked Mushies were coming off just their second loss of the season, and eager to make amends, but knew they had a stern challenge in front of them in the form of the Rovers.
"Take nothing away from Hillvue," OVA coach Tim Coates said.
"It was nil-all at half time, we bungled a few chances but they scrambled and defended really well."
Also read:
Their tenacity was not enough to prevent the reigning premiers from piling on four goals in the second half, all of which came courtesy of 17-year-old Jack Mitchell, playing his first full game for the men in red.
The 4-0 victory kept OVA within sight of the top spot on the ladder, which is currently occupied by South Armidale United.
The Mushies' win on Saturday was the perfect response after they lost a nailbiter by one goal to South Armidale the week prior.
Although they were missing players at the time, several of whom returned for the Hillvue clash, Coates said every side must make do with revolving rosters in local football.
"We got about three players back to last week's team, so it was a bit different," he said.
"But it's the same for everyone. You play amateur sport and you get by with what you have each week, and generally it's not the same team."
And though OVA's legendary win streak came to an end this year, Coates paid it no mind.
He knew that it would not last for ever, and is pleased that the Armidale sides have freshened up the competition.
"It's made it interesting," Coates said.
"There's a couple of blokes playing this year because Armidale's back. Because ... it can become a bit stale.
"Whereas having the Armidale sides back, they're some nice guys, good players, and well-coached teams. That makes it interesting."
With six weeks left in the competition, the Mushies currently sit on the same number of points as South Armidale.
There is plenty of time for the competition's shape to change further, but one thing seems certain currently: OVA will once again be in the mix come finals.
In other Premier League games from the weekend, South United defeated Tamworth FC 2-1, while South Armidale United defeated Norths United 4-1.
The other two fixtures this week, between Moore Creek and North Companions, and Demon Knights and Armidale City Westside, will be held on Wednesday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.