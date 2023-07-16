One of the biggest goals of Blake Clout's life is being fuelled by his desire to be better.
And so, there he was in Sydney mingling with the best rugby players in country NSW as he bid for his debut Cockatoos selection ahead of the national championships in Brisbane in October.
Making the Cockatoos train-on squad - after debuting as New England captain, at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth last month - was the 27-year-old's highest individual accolade as a footballer.
Read more:
It was achieved after the Tamworth Magpies inside centre made a concerted effort to elevate his game this year via good old fashioned hard work. That mindset permeates throughout other facets of the plumber's life.
"One hundred per cent", he replied when asked if it was important to him to continually improve in his pursuits. His response points to a blue-collar work ethic.
"If everyone's not trying to improve themself each day, I don't think they're putting the full 100 per cent in, really," he said.
"I've probably worked a bit harder this year than past years," he said of rugby, adding: "Trying to be better for the club, and now for zone then Country."
In short, Clout said he was "just trying be the best" version of himself.
A reward for that enhanced verve was the NSW Country training session/trial at the Waratahs' home base in Daceyville on Saturday. The final squad for the nationals will be announced soon.
"It was a good experience - I took a fair bit away from it," Clout said. "Yeah, pretty happy with it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.